Cadre Deployment Is Unconstitutional – DA

13 seconds ago 1 min read

The Democratic Alliance is taking one of the ANC’s most controversial policies – cadre deployment, to court.

The DA wants the court to declare cadre deployment and its implementation in government unlawful and unconstitutional.

The opposition party says it wants the courts to clarify the separation of party and state by ruling on this matter.

The court bid follows the party’s presentation of its End Cadre Deployment Bill to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration earlier this week.

The DA says by attacking the ANC’s cadre deployment policy it’s aiming at patronage in the form of high-paying jobs for loyalists who in turn channel funds and votes to the ANC.

Party leader John Steenhuisen says their aim is to ensure a professional and capable public service.

