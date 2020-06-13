Sat. Jun 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cabo Verde Prepares to Safely Receive Visitors

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The West African country, famed for its rugged beaches and volcanoes, will welcome tourists to their country to pick up the pieces following Covid-19 in July. According to voyagesafriq.com, the country depends heavily on tourism as a catalyst for economic growth. Cabo Verde joins the likes of Seychelles and Tanzania who have already opened their doors to international arrivals. “This is being carefully planned and the reopening will be gradual so that the success in combating Covid-19, in the main tourist islands, continues to be consolidated, generating confidence and credibility for operators, tourists, employees and the general public,” the statement revealed.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Where to See Snow in South Africa

15 seconds ago
1 min read

Swansilva’s White Brick House in South Africa Emerges Through Indigenous Vegetation

7 mins ago
1 min read

Made in Africa

13 mins ago
1 min read

The World’s First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

16 mins ago
1 min read

Expressing Solidarity Through Design

18 mins ago
1 min read

In Conversation: Yvonne Orji on Her Groundbreaking HBO Comedy Special ‘Momma, I Made It’

23 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Where to See Snow in South Africa

15 seconds ago
1 min read

Cabo Verde Prepares to Safely Receive Visitors

4 mins ago
1 min read

Swansilva’s White Brick House in South Africa Emerges Through Indigenous Vegetation

7 mins ago
1 min read

Made in Africa

13 mins ago