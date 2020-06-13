Cabo Verde Prepares to Safely Receive Visitors

Share with your network!

The West African country, famed for its rugged beaches and volcanoes, will welcome tourists to their country to pick up the pieces following Covid-19 in July. According to voyagesafriq.com, the country depends heavily on tourism as a catalyst for economic growth. Cabo Verde joins the likes of Seychelles and Tanzania who have already opened their doors to international arrivals. “This is being carefully planned and the reopening will be gradual so that the success in combating Covid-19, in the main tourist islands, continues to be consolidated, generating confidence and credibility for operators, tourists, employees and the general public,” the statement revealed.

SOURCE: IOL

