Cabinet Views Israeli Attacks On Gaza As Genocide- Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Cabinet has requested that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) take action against Israel’s ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, but has not called for his expulsion.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency, stated on Monday that the Cabinet views Israeli attacks on Gaza as genocide and that Belotserkovsky’s position in South Africa is becoming untenable.

Ntshavheni was giving a briefing on Cabinet decisions made last week.

The government also intends to withdraw its own diplomats from Tel Aviv in light of the Middle East concerns.

Cabinet stated that the United States’ support for Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza and the West Bank, as well as threats to use nuclear weapons, threatened international law and the global order.

“A genocide cannot be tolerated while the international community is watching.” Another Holocaust in human history is unthinkable, according to Ntshavheni.

According to Ntshavheni, it also makes a peaceful resolution to the situation impossible.

She stated that Cabinet directed Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor to take action against Belotserkovsky.

“We leave it to DIRCO – they know what should be done to the ambassador.” Our role as Cabinet is to tell them that the ambassador’s behaviour and statements are inappropriate.”