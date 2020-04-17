Cabinet Needs More Time To Finalize Post-COVID-19 Recovery Plan

Share with your network!

Cabinet will only finalise the country’s socio-economic recovery plan for the post-COVID-19 lockdown period after more consultations with other sectors, including South African Airways (SAA).

This week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan rejected the airline’s rescue practitioners’ request for a further R10 billion.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has warned South Africans that the country is headed for a deep recession.

Cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss its approach to the socio-economic recovery plan as directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago.

Several clusters in government made presentations aimed at coming up with one plan to help the country recover following the coronavirus lockdown and the downgrades by rating agencies.

This plan will only be made public later on, as Cabinet has decided it needs more time to consult and hold further discussions.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been instructed to draft an updated report on SAA which will be presented at Cabinet’s next meeting on Monday.

SAA was placed under voluntary business rescue in December following a crippling strike by workers.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

EWN

Share with your network!