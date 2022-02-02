Cabinet Approves Changes To Alert Level 1 Regulations

Cabinet has approved several changes to the adjusted alert Level 1 of Covid-19 regulations.

These changes are based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country.

Those who test positive with no symptoms don’t have to self-isolate.

But for those who do test positive and are symptomatic, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days.

Contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms.

At the same time, schools will also return to full-time learning and the 1m social distancing has been scrapped.

Cabinet says the rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19 which has risen substantially.

