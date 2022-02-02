iAfrica

Cabinet Approves Changes To Alert Level 1 Regulations

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Cabinet has approved several changes to the adjusted alert Level 1 of Covid-19 regulations.

These changes are based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country.

Those who test positive with no symptoms don’t have to self-isolate.

But for those who do test positive and are symptomatic, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days.

Contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms.

At the same time, schools will also return to full-time learning and the 1m social distancing has been scrapped.

Cabinet says the rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19 which has risen substantially.

