Cabinet Approves Changes To Alert Level 1 Regulations

Cabinet has approved several changes to the adjusted alert Level 1 of Covid-19 regulations.
These changes are based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country.
Those who test positive with no symptoms don’t have to self-isolate.
But for those who do test positive and are symptomatic, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days.
Contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms.
At the same time, schools will also return to full-time learning and the 1m social distancing has been scrapped.
Cabinet says the rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19 which has risen substantially.
