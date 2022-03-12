CAA Suspends British Airways And Kulula Flights For 24 Hours

The Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Comair flights, which include Kulula and British Airways flights for 24 hours.

CAA says the airlines failed to address safety concerns.

Just in the past month, Comair operations experienced occurrences ranging from engine failures, engine malfunction, and landing gear malfunctions, amongst others.

Comair has until Sunday to meet the requirements from the Regulator, failing which the approval will be suspended indefinitely, pending the satisfactory closing of the findings.

