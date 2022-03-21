CAA Probes Lufthansa And SAAT Which Maintain Comair Planes

The Civil Aviation Authority has turned its attention to Comair’s maintenance as Comair flights continue to experience technical problems.
The two companies that conduct maintenance for Comair’s aircraft — Lufthansa Technik and SAA Technical — are also under scrutiny by the Authority.
Comair operates both British Airways and Kulula.
Last week, the Aviation Authority lifted the company’s air operator certificate after it was suspended for failing safety standards.
Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says the outcome of that process will be announced soon.
