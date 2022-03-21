iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

CAA Probes Lufthansa And SAAT Which Maintain Comair Planes

Boeing 747-436 - British Airways (G-BNLF)

8 mins ago 1 min read

The Civil Aviation Authority has turned its attention to Comair’s maintenance as Comair flights continue to experience technical problems.

The two companies that conduct maintenance for Comair’s aircraft — Lufthansa Technik and SAA Technical — are also under scrutiny by the Authority.

Comair operates both British Airways and Kulula.

Last week, the Aviation Authority lifted the company’s air operator certificate after it was suspended for failing safety standards.

Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says the outcome of that process will be announced soon.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Gauteng Transport MEC To Meet With E-Hailing Drivers

9 seconds ago
SAPS
1 min read

6 People Killed In Another Shooting In Khayelitsha

14 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 889 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

33 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 287 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
2 min read

Ferrari’s Leclerc Takes First Pole Of The F1 Season

2 days ago
2 min read

1 558 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Given 10 days To Defend Herself Against Suspension

3 days ago
1 min read

UDM Joins State Of Disaster Court Action

3 days ago
1 min read

War In Ukraine Could’ve Been Avoided – Ramaphosa

3 days ago
2 min read

1 682 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Kulula And BA Back In The Skies

4 days ago
1 min read

Proposed COVID-19 Regulations Open For Comment

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gauteng Transport MEC To Meet With E-Hailing Drivers

9 seconds ago
1 min read

CAA Probes Lufthansa And SAAT Which Maintain Comair Planes

8 mins ago
SAPS
1 min read

6 People Killed In Another Shooting In Khayelitsha

14 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 889 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

33 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer