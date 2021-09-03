C.1.2 Variant Found In Other Countries

The C.1.2 variant has been found in other countries and not just in South Africa.
The W.H.O‘s regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, is dispelling the assumption that the virus variant is uniquely South African.
“Although it might have been found in South Africa, it has also been found in other countries,” she said.
“So just again to dispel the idea that it might be labeled as some sort of South African variant. It’s occurring, it has been identified in three other countries in the African region and overall I believe in about nine countries globally.”
