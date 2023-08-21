Busisiwe Mkhwebane to React to Section 194 Inquiry’s Guilty Judgment

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the suspended Public Protector, has until Monday to react to the Section 194 inquiry’s guilty judgment against her.

The investigation against Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office concluded its conclusions of incompetence and misconduct connected to her investigations.

It has given her till Monday to react to its draft report before proposing her removal as Public Protector to the National Assembly for consideration.

The inquiry found Mkhwebane guilty of incompetence and wrongdoing in investigations involving the South African Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit and the ABSA/Reserve Bank “lifeboat” investigation at its most recent meeting.

The committee also believes Mkhwebane met with the State Security Agency in secret during her ABSA inquiry.