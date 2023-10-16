Busisiwe Mkhwebane Teases About South Africa’s Political Future

A political pronouncement by controversial former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is planned on Monday.

Parliament impeached the fourth Public Protector as a Chapter Nine figure.

In an X post, Mkhwebane said she will describe her “political home” in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

Parliament impeached Mkhwebane last month, ending her seven-year Public Protectorship.

Contract expires last week.

Her likely political party is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who supported her during the fitness-to-serve investigation.

In her impeachment hearing, former EFF national chair Dali Mpofu spoke.

In many social media posts marking her departure, Mkhwebane described this chapter as torturous and tough.

She thanked the Public Protector’s personnel for defending the vulnerable.

Mkhwebane took pride in having the courts reject fewer than 5% of their conclusions.

She added that the office received three clean audits for the first time and issued 450 investigative findings.

Last Monday, Parliament noted that the office’s audit opinion had deteriorated to unqualified due to irregular expenditure on unfair legal firm recruitment and Mkhwebane’s accommodation.

Mkhwebane stated that her followers’ support has strengthened her and her family.