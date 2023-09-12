Busisiwe Mkhwebane Removed As Public Protector After Impeachment Vote

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.

On Monday, 318 MPs voted in support of her impeachment, only 43 voted against and one MP abstained.

MPs first debated Mkhwebane’s removal after the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office recommended her removal.

It had found Mkhwebane guilty of misconduct and incompetence after the inquiry that took over a year.

After more than 14 months of the Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, the drawn-out process finally came to an end on Monday, confirming her impeachment.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: “The result of the division is as follows: Yes 318. No 43 and abstention, one. Question is agreed to and Advocate Mkhwebane is accordingly removed from the office of the Public Protector according to recommendation of this House.”

While most MPs voted in support, parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have vowed to take the report on legal review.

MP Omphile Maotwe: “We reiterate our stance as the EFF that we reserve our right to take this report and the legal adoption of this report by this Parliament on judicial review.”

The resolution of the National Assembly will now be referred to the president for the removal of Mkwhebane from office in accordance with the provisions of Section 194 of the Constitution.