Busisiwe Mkhwebane: Process To Remove Me From Office Is Unconstitutional

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwenane on Tuesday said that the parliamentary process looking to remove her was illegal and unconstitutional.

Mkhwebane said she had written to Speaker Thandi Modise to reconsider her decision and suspend the process.

The Public Protector said she would consider legal action if her requests were not adhered to.

Mkhwebane is facing a parliamentary process that is looking at the prospect of removing her from her position.

But the Public Protector said was ready for the fight: “If the Speaker doesn’t respond, as I’ve indicated, we are engaging with the legal team who will then take other relevant actions to follow. I must indicate that I have stated in that letter that we can amicably resolve the matter, so I don’t think it will reach that particular level of engagement.”

Mkhwebane said the recent announcement by the South African Revenue Service looking into her tax affairs might be politically motivated.

She said she would consider legal action in Parliament proceeded with the process to remove her.

EWN