Business Risk in Africa has Gone Down

Investors, especially those from developed-country institutions, companies and funds, are not feeling the change enough to justify putting their money in jurisdictions with less predictable operating environments than they are used to. Senegal’s minister of economy, planning and cooperation, Amadou Hott, told delegates at the recent African Investment Forum that investors who are not familiar with the continent are looking for returns of more than 20% while those more familiar with the terrain have lowered their expectations to a more realistic 12% to 13%.
Source: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE
