iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Business Rescue Practitioners Suspend SAA Operations

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The SAA business rescue practitioners have suspended all operations at the struggling airline.

All the airline operations of South African Airways have been suspended with immediate effect while a process is underway to “put the airline under care and maintenance” until funding discussions between the business rescue practitioners and government are complete.

All existing cargo and repatriation flights will be undertaken, but no new ones will be accepted.

SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in December after heavy financial losses in the past few years, now worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government is yet to come up with more than R10.5 billion to support a restructuring plan published by administrators in June.

The rescue practitioners say they have engaged with government and “certain funders” that have indicated a willingness to provide a portion of the R10.4 billion in funding required for the implementation of the business rescue plan.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Phase 3 Clinical Trial For Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Commences In South Africa

40 mins ago
1 min read

R85m Corruption Case Involving 22 SAPS Officers Postponed

5 hours ago
2 min read

President Calls For National Action To Restore Employment

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Update in Numbers

5 hours ago
1 min read

Intense Cold Front Expected To Hit The Cape From Wednesday

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Lost 2.2 Million Jobs In Second Quarter

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Maintenance Workers To Strike

1 day ago
1 min read

Action SA Application Rejected by IEC

1 day ago
2 min read

The MAC On COVID-19 Is Not Disbanded – Mkhize

1 day ago
1 min read

188 More COVID-19 Deaths In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

More Arrests Expected In Connection With Kinnear Murder – Cele

2 days ago
2 min read

Opposition Calls For Mapisa-Nqakula To Be Sacked

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Pam Golding Auctions Launched

3 mins ago
4 min read

Fighting Back: How Will The Hospitality And Tourism Industry Win The War Against COVID-19?

6 mins ago
4 min read

Karoo And Cape Game Farms Now Hot Property

12 mins ago
4 min read

Celebrate Spring With A Visit To Groot Constantia

17 mins ago