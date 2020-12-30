Business For SA Working With Government To Secure Vaccine

Share with your network!

Business For South Africa says it is working with government and the Solidarity Fund to procure adequate COVID-19 vaccines for South Africans.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the private sector to help government ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine.

“Many people are concerned that it seems to be the case that we will only start to access the vaccine by the second quarter of 2021 and obviously that programme needs to be rolled out and we as business have said that we will do anything and everything in our power to work with government,” said Business for SA’s Martin Kingston.

The vaccine was set to arrive in the country in the first three months of 2021. However, on Monday, Ramaphosa, said we would get it only in the second quarter.

