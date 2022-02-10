Business Expecting Clarity From Ramaphosa

Business leaders have weighed in on what they expect the president to say during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly to announce in his address that the R350 monthly relief grant will be further extended, with a view to this eventually becoming a permanent measure.
There have also been calls for a basic income grant.
Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso said that there needed to be clarity on this.
“For those measures to be implemented a lot faster so that 2022 becomes the year of delivery so that political theatrics don’t have a place in the Sona. It will be important for him to affirm certain issues and give relief to some people,”
Ravi Naidoo of the Youth Employment Service said that there needed to be a concrete plan for more young people to get jobs.
“First, make radical changes to the education system now, even though that will only help in the longer term. Second, offer more tax incentives to employers to employ more young people. Third, change employment regulations to cut red tape and finally, provide assistance to high growth sectors that also position South Africa well for the future,” Naidoo said.
