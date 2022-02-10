iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Business Expecting Clarity From Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in Coronavirus Covid-19 response. Photo Credit: GCIS

10 mins ago 1 min read

Business leaders have weighed in on what they expect the president to say during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly to announce in his address that the R350 monthly relief grant will be further extended, with a view to this eventually becoming a permanent measure.

There have also been calls for a basic income grant.

Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso said that there needed to be clarity on this.

“For those measures to be implemented a lot faster so that 2022 becomes the year of delivery so that political theatrics don’t have a place in the Sona. It will be important for him to affirm certain issues and give relief to some people,”

Ravi Naidoo of the Youth Employment Service said that there needed to be a concrete plan for more young people to get jobs.

“First, make radical changes to the education system now, even though that will only help in the longer term. Second, offer more tax incentives to employers to employ more young people. Third, change employment regulations to cut red tape and finally, provide assistance to high growth sectors that also position South Africa well for the future,” Naidoo said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Hospitality Sector Calls For End To National State Of Disaster

14 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 628 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

25 mins ago
1 min read

Nxesi Announces New Minimum Wage For SA

1 day ago
1 min read

State Opposing Bail In R1.9m SAPS PPE Fraud

1 day ago
1 min read

Calls For The Removal Of Mpofu From JSC

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 2 824 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

SONA Must Address Jobs For Youth – Cosatu

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Says Employees Are Out Of Their Depth

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Extend R350 Grant

2 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

South Africa Records 1 228 New COVID-19 Infections And 8 deaths

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Loadshedding But Calls On Consumers To Use Less Electricity

3 days ago
1 min read

SAMA Threatens Legal Action Over Doctors’ Unpaid Salaries

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Business Expecting Clarity From Ramaphosa

10 mins ago
1 min read

Hospitality Sector Calls For End To National State Of Disaster

14 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 628 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

25 mins ago
4 min read

Higher Certificates: The 1-Year Qualification That Opens The Door To Degree Study & Career Success

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer