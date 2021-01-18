Business Accelerator for Women in Somaliland

Somaliland accelerator and investor Innovate Ventures has opened applications for its Women in Business Accelerator, which will culminate with four startups receiving investment of up to US$20,000 each. The Women in Business Accelerator is a four-week programme that offers essential business skills training and funds to female-owned startups in Somaliland. Selected startups will receive intensive training and business mentorship, access to networks, pitching opportunities in front of local and international investors, and features in local and international media. The top four startups will receive an investment of up to US$20,000 each from Innovate Ventures. The programme, which has an alumni network of over 50 startups and has invested over US$150,000 in total so far, is open to female business owners or women with a business idea who are between 18 and 35 years old, and based in Somaliland. They must be committed to attending the accelerator programme in Hargeisa. Interested entrepreneurs should apply before January 31, after which selected startups will get an invitation to the pre-accelerator bootcamp at the Innovate Ventures offices in Hargeisa. The top 12 startups from the bootcamp will participate in the four-week accelerator, which will culminate in a demo day where the winning startups will be chosen.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Stories
Senegalese Chef Earns his Star
South Africa Battles With a Second Wave of Covid-19
Tensions are Rising Sharply in Somalia
Last Minute Deportations of African Migrants as Trump Administration Comes to an End
Harare’s Footballers Resort to Illegal Matches for Survival
Clashes Erupted in Tunisia for a Fourth Consecutive Evening over the Weekend
BUSTED: A Network that Sells Cameroonian Babies in the DRC
Creating a Cold Storage Chain for Vaccines Meant for Africa
The Internet’s Back Up in Uganda but is there Time to Contest Museveni’s Win?
Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel
Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition
Rare Pictures from Western Sahara