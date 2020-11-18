Bushiris Arrested In Malawi After Handing Themselves Over To Police

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have been arrested after they reportedly handed themselves over to the police in Lilongwe, Malawi following the warrant of arrest which was issued by the South African government.
The Bushiris face charges of fraud and money-laundering.
Bushiri made his wealth through donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in Pretoria, which he in turn invested in mining, telecommunications and luxury sectors.
The Bushiris left South Africa illegally and in breach of their bail conditions.
More Stories
SA Emigrants Must Wait Three Years To Access Retirement Funds
Malawian Flight Delay Unavoidable – Dirco
PAC Expected To Protest Outside Brackenfell School
Ndabeni-Abrahams Meets With SABC Board
1 987 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Zondo Expected To Announce Recusal Decision
Parliament Wants Answers On Bushiri Escape
Western Cape Shaken By 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake
1 245 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Government Issues Warrant Of Arrest For Bushiris
Watch: Jacob Zuma Arrives At Zondo Commission Of Inquiry
Prepare For a COVID-19 Christmas – Mkhize