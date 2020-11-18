iAfrica

Bushiris Arrested In Malawi After Handing Themselves Over To Police

6 seconds ago 1 min read

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have been arrested after they reportedly handed themselves over to the police in Lilongwe, Malawi following the warrant of arrest which was issued by the South African government.

The Bushiris face charges of fraud and money-laundering.

Bushiri made his wealth through donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in Pretoria, which he in turn invested in mining, telecommunications and luxury sectors.

The Bushiris left South Africa illegally and in breach of their bail conditions.

