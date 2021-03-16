iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Bushiri Recusal Application Dismissed

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Magistrate Patrick Chirwa in Malawi has dismissed the recusal application made by Shepherd and Mary Bushiri’s legal team.

Their attorney argued in the magistrate’s court in Malawi that Chirwa was biased.

The pair returned to court for their formal extradition hearing.

They fled South Africa last year, claiming they fear for their lives. Bushiri and his wife are wanted in South Africa on money laundering, theft and fraud charges.

The defence also filed a notice, asking the Malawian court to view the extradition proceedings as civil proceedings instead of criminal. The state objected to the application.

The matter has been postponed to next Monday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Steep Petrol Price Hike Expected In April

56 mins ago
1 min read

SA To Experience Load-Shedding For Next 5 Years

5 hours ago
1 min read

Police probe student shooting

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 613 New COVID-19 Cases

6 hours ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Mogoeng To Appeal Ruling

1 day ago
1 min read

Higher Education Shutdown Looms

1 day ago
1 min read

Court Sets Aside Unisa’s Intake Restrictions

1 day ago
2 min read

Students Vow To Continue Protesting Over Funding, Debt

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 006 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

March Long Weekend of Music & Wine at Constantia Glen

5 mins ago
4 min read

How Next Generation Financial Services Platforms are Driving Global Financial Inclusion

11 mins ago
3 min read

Registrations for Africa Travel Week Virtual Now Open

24 mins ago
4 min read

Survey: South Africans Happiest When Spending Time With Loved Ones and Sipping Tea

33 mins ago