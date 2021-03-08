Bushiri Extradition Trial Begins In Malawi

Share with your network!

The trial to return the Bushiri couple to South Africa to face justice begins on Monday in Malawi.

The extradition proceedings come after self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary fled to Malawi after being granted R200,000 bail.

The South African government applied for their extradition in December.

The couple claimed they fear for their lives in South Africa.

They face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

