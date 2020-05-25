Mon. May 25th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Burundi’s Ruling Party Still in Charge

8 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The election commission has declared the governing party’s candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye, as the winner of the country’s presidential election. The retired army general won 68.72 percent of the votes in last week’s ballot, while Agathon Rwasa, the main opposition leader, received 24.19 percent, the body said on Monday. Since Ndayishimiye has received over 50 percent of the vote, he has avoided a runoff. Ndayishimiye was picked by the governing CNDD-FDD party to succeed outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose controversial decision to seek a third term in the last election in 2015 sparked mass unrest, violence and an opposition boycott. Before the officials results came in, Rwasa had already alleged foul play, saying early numbers showing his National Congress for Liberty party heading for a bruising defeat were a “fantasy”.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa Shows the Way in Repurposing Human Waste in Disadvantaged Areas

4 mins ago
1 min read

A Series of Moves Shaped this Nigerian Child’s Chess Game

9 mins ago
1 min read

Mask-making Becomes Lifeline for African Communities

13 mins ago
1 min read

Kigali’s Bold and Ambitious Approach to Reforming its Business Environment Pays Off

16 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Eases Restrictions of its Lockdown

17 mins ago
1 min read

Dreams of a Conflict Free Africa on Africa Day

20 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

AfDB President Faces Another Challenge to his Re-election

3 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Shows the Way in Repurposing Human Waste in Disadvantaged Areas

4 mins ago
1 min read

Burundi’s Ruling Party Still in Charge

8 mins ago
1 min read

A Series of Moves Shaped this Nigerian Child’s Chess Game

9 mins ago