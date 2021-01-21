Burundian Pattern Maker Wants to Apply Skills from Louis Vuitton Back Home

A Burundian pattern-maker working for Paris-based luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has told the BBC how he hopes to transform the fashion industry back home. Pierre Hardy Mwete – whose mother wanted him to become a doctor – told BBC Great Lakes that he wants to tap into Burundi’s young talent. When you speak of fashion and tailoring, many Burundians think of people on streets with sewing machines to repair clothes.” But the 23-year-old, who studied in Paris, plans to start a fashion school in Burundi. I want to change this mindset, I want to start a fashion school in Burundi that will teach fashion, just like other careers, and create jobs for talents who do not have chances today.” Many Burundians consider fashion design to be a poor-paying job and discourage young people from such a career – an attitude the young pattern-maker hopes to change.
SOURCE: BBC
