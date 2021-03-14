iAfrica

Burnley Take Leap Towards Safety With Win At Everton

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Gareth Copley

3 hours ago

Burnley claimed a massive three points in their quest to stay clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Everton which at the same time put a dent in the host’s top-four aspirations.

Sean Dyche’s side began the evening kickoff only four points clear of third-from-bottom Fulham but goals in the first half by Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil earned them victory.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header before halftime gave Everton every chance to turn the game around but they made little impact after the break as Burnley defended well.

Everton’s seventh home league defeat means they remained in sixth spot with 46 points from 28 games, two behind West Ham United and five behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Burnley are 15th with 33 points, seven ahead of Fulham who are in action later on Saturday at home to runaway leaders Manchester City.

Reuters

