Burnley, Norwich Remain Winless After Ill-Tempered Premier League Draw

Norwich City picked up their first point of the Premier League season against Burnley after a physical contest at Turf Moor ended in a goalless draw on Saturday, with both teams yet to register a win this season.
The game was Sean Dyche’s 400th in charge of Burnley but his side failed to find a breakthrough in a match that had seven bookings — five for the home side — as tempers flared.
Burnley had a penalty appeal denied when goalkeeper Tim Krul appeared to foul Matej Vydra but neither side showed much quality in the final third.
Norwich snapped a 16-match losing run in the top flight stretching back to the 2019-20 season but they stay rooted to the bottom of the standings while Burnley remain in the relegation zone in 18th with three points.
