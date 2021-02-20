iAfrica

Burnley Held To Stalemate At Home By West Brom

Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Reuters

Burnley were held to a 0-0 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men for an hour.

Burnley’s task looked to have become easier when West Brom’s Semi Ajayi was sent off on the half-hour mark, his handball deemed to have denied the hosts a goalscoring opportunity.

Despite enjoying plenty of possession, however, Burnley created very little in attack, disappointingly mustering just one shot on target all match.

The depleted visitors had two great chances to win it late on, but January signing Mbaye Diagne was unable to find the target from close range and Matheus Pereira’s goalbound strike was cleared off the line by James Tarkowski.

Even though they failed to secure all three points, Burnley stretched their unbeaten run to four league games to sit 15th in the standings on 28 points, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

West Brom, however, will rue those missed chances as they remain in 19th on 14 points, 11 from safety having won just two of their 25 league games this season.

Reuters

