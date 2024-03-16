Burnley Hang On To Beat 10-Man Brentford In Relegation Battle

Jacob Bruun Larsen and David Datro Fofana scored either side of halftime to give relegation-threatened Burnley a 2-1 victory over 10-man Brentford on Saturday, only their fourth Premier League win this season.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are 19th in the table and eight points adrift of safety, while Brentford are four points above the drop zone in 15th.

Brentford’s Sergio Reguilon was shown a red card in the ninth minute — the fastest sending-off of a player in the league this season — after a lengthy VAR check determined he grabbed Vitinho as the Brazilian was about to shoot.

Bruun Larsen calmly converted the penalty past the outstretched hands of Mark Flekken, prompting a big celebration from Kompany.

Datro Fofana, who missed a sitter in the first half, doubled Burnley’s advantage in the 62nd minute on the counter-attack with a shot into the far corner.

Kristoffer Ajer pulled one back for the visitors with a diving header in the 83rd minute, but the hosts held on for what could be a vital win.

Reuters