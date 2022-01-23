iAfrica

Burnley Bag A Precious Point In Goalless Draw At Arsenal

Photo Credit: Photo by Sandro Schuh on Unsplash

6 hours ago 1 min read

Burnley earned themselves a precious point in a 0-0 draw away at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, with their back line and keeper doing just enough to keep out the misfiring Gunners.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half and registered 12 attempts on goal to Burnley’s five, but the home side were let down by some wayward finishing.

The hosts came to life again halfway through the second half, with Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli creating numerous chances in a breathless period of play. But despite all the pressure they were unable to find the back of the net.

The best chance of the game came when Smith Rowe beat James Tarkowski on the left and whipped the ball to Alexandre Lacazette, only for the Frenchman to stab his shot wide of the post.

The draw lifts Arsenal above Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference to sixth place, ahead of Spurs’ late game away at Chelsea.

Burnley stay bottom on 12 points but are now only four points from the safety zone – and with at least two games in hand on the three teams above them.

Reuters

