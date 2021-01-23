iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’ Makes Biden-Harris Playlist as Inauguration Day Arrives

22 mins ago 1 min read

To commemorate the inauguration of the United States’ 46th president, the Biden-Harris team released a playlist of 46 songs meant to set the tone for the incoming administration. Representing a diverse slate of artists with messages of empowerment, Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’ gets special recognition as the only work by an African artist. “Destiny” comes off Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated album African Giant which dropped in 2019. The Afrobeats star is one artist who’s certainly vocal on political issues. He released a single in October of last year denouncing the Nigerian government’s violent mishandling of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality. According to The Insider, the Presidential Inaugural Committee selected tracks that are empowering and celebrate diversity.    

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

