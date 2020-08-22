iAfrica

Burna Boy Has the Whole World Listening

41 mins ago

All the stars are aligning for Burna Boy, the Nigerian musician whose work is attracting a truly global following and reshaping the way the world views Africa.  Although he made his start with light party tunes, he has developed a voice over the years and now uses his work to empower and others and promote social justice. 

