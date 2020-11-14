iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

18 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The country is home to major events like FESPACO and SIAO. This year, organizers held the 2020 edition of ‘’Les Récréâtrales’’ in the capital, Ouagadougou. The shows are created and performed in the family courtyards of the popular district of Bougsemtenga, which makes this festival unique in the world. This year, a novelty has been added to the concept of the festival. It’s a show created entirely with the casting of local youth and performed in the courtyard of the chief of the neighborhood. The event provided an opportunity for the organizers to pay tribute to this neighborhood. The show ended on a patriotic note with hope for the future of Burkina Faso. For these actors, the adventure of the theater does not end with the end of the festival. Work on the project will resume in January, 2021.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

4 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Lesser-known Spectacles that Involve Vast Numbers of Critters on the Move

7 mins ago
1 min read

Architecture x Nigeria: 3 Designers Discuss Their Favorite Projects and How They Created Them

11 mins ago
1 min read

Photos: Danielle Mbonu’s New Hair Braiding Series

13 mins ago
1 min read

African Express: An Art Collector’s Colorful Home

14 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Creatives behind South Africa’s Cultural Energy

19 mins ago
1 min read

Andile Dyalvane in Conversation with Li Edelkoort

21 mins ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

15 hours ago
1 min read

Motorcycle Boom in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend after a Slump

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

18 seconds ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

4 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

6 mins ago