Burkina Faso’s Junta Delays Return to Civilian Rule by Five Years

Burkina Faso’s military rulers have extended their stay in power by an additional five years, following a national dialogue that concluded with a new charter. At the beginning of their rule, the junta promised that elections would hold in July 2024 to restore civilian rule if the country’s security situation permits. With less than two months to go till July, and with a worse security situation than when they came in, the junta’s leadership has decided to extend its stay in power. The new charter, signed by military leader Ibrahim Traore, allows for elections to be held earlier if security permits. It also enables Traore to run for president. The transition period is set for 60 months starting July 2, 2024. This extension raises concerns about democratic backsliding in a region plagued by recent coups.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA