On the vibrant streets of Dassasgho, a popular neighborhood in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, a unique phenomenon thrives — the so-called Grin de thé, a French phrase that describes a gathering of a group of friends. The Grin de thé in Dassasgho serves as platform for university students and other young people to engage in lively debates, share jokes — and even question societal decisions and policies. Here, the usual hierarchies that structure social relations are blurred, allowing for an open dialogue that reflects the pulse of the community. In a nation grappling with linguistic transitions, the grins have emerged as crucial sanctuaries for free expression amidst the brewing linguistic and geopolitical intricacies.
Burkina Faso’s Grin de Thé Acts as both Refuge and a Resource Space
- AFRICA TOP 10
- 1 min read