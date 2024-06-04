Burkina Faso Tagged World’s Most Neglected Crisis for Second Year Running

Burkina Faso has been named the world’s most neglected crisis for the second consecutive year, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). The report highlights around 2 million internally displaced people in the country, most of whom are cut off from aid. Burkina Faso, ruled by a junta, has struggled with a jihadi insurgency for years, resulting in over 8,000 deaths in 2023. The NRC’s ranking considers funding shortfalls, lack of media attention, and weak international diplomatic initiatives. The top 10 neglected crises mostly include West and Central African countries, with Burkina Faso leading, followed by Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Niger, Honduras, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Chad, and Sudan. Jan Egeland, NRC’s secretary general, criticized the global neglect of displaced people, calling for increased international support and media coverage. Jan Egeland, NRC’s secretary general, urged for greater diplomatic and financial investment to address these crises.



SOURCE: DW