Burkina Faso Suspends More Foreign Media over HRW Report

Burkina Faso has banned more foreign media that broadcasted a Human Rights Watch report accusing its military of massacring civilians. The report alleged that the country’s military killed 223 civilians in February as retaliation for aiding Islamic terrorists. Burkina Faso’s government has since denied the accusation. It has also followed up its suspension of the BBC and the Voice of America radio networks with a ban on British newspaper The Guardian, French newspapers Ouest-France and Le Monde, French network TV5Monde, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and African agencies APA and Ecofin, all of whom covered the report.

SOURCE: BBC