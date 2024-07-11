Burkina Faso On Track to Criminalize Homosexuality with Adoption of Draft Law

Burkina Faso’s military junta has adopted a draft law which puts it on track to become the latest African country to criminalize homosexuality. Previously, the West African country was one of the few African nations that allowed same-sex relations, while many other countries on the continent impose severe penalties for homosexuality. Interim Justice Minister Edasso Rodrique Bayala announced the draft law’s adoption, which now needs parliamentary approval and promulgation by interim military leader Ibrahim Traore to become law. During his announcement, Bayala warned that homosexuality is now an offense that is punishable under the nation’s law. Burkina Faso’s move follows a trend of increasing anti-LGBTQ legislation in Africa, with Uganda and Ghana recently enacting harsh anti-LGBTQ laws.



SOURCE: REUTERS