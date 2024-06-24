Burkina Faso Leader Dismisses Rumors of Coup Attempt

Capt Ibrahim Traoré, the leader of Burkina Faso’s ruling junta, has rubbished claims that an attack on an army base in the country was the result of a mutiny in the army and an attempted coup against his government. The attack resulted in the death of over 100 soldiers with many others going missing. The day after the attack, there was an explosion in the parking area of state TV Radiodiffusion Télévision Burkinabé (RTB). While the jihadist group Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has since claimed responsibility for the attack, the two events sparked rumors of unrest within the military. During an address, Traoré denied rumors of unrest within the army. He revealed the army had launched an operation after the attack but did not address JNIM’s claim. He also stated that the explosion at RTB was an accident by the forces that were guarding the station.



