Burkina Faso Faces a Political Vacuum in the Face of an Escalating Security Crisis

Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire on Wednesday tendered his resignation to President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, a move that triggered the resignation of the entire government, as stipulated by law. The announcement followed an ultimatum set by the opposition, which has pledged to continue street protests should there be no change in leadership. Opposition groups had called for Kabore’s resignation over the security crisis. Critics say the dismissal of Dabire is an attempt at deflecting responsibility. Last month, on the eve of anti-government demonstrations, Kabore had stressed the need for a “stronger” cabinet over the growing threat of violence. The outgoing government is required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed. A new – and smaller – cabinet is expected to be announced before Sunday, when Burkina Faso celebrates its independence. Following his resignation, Dabire urged citizens to “support the president … and the new executive that will be put in place” in a post on his Facebook page.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

