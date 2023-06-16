Bumper Crop Gives Harare Hope

Zimbabwe has reported record tobacco sales as the southern African nation reestablishes itself as one of the leading growers in the world, and yet the small-scale Black farmers now selling their crop mostly to China are “heavily indebted” and seeing “minimal” benefits, according to an association that represents their interests. Critics say the farmers are not benefitting as they should from Zimbabwe’s tobacco boom, largely because of a contract system that locks them into unfavorable loans and prices, often with Chinese companies operating under the state-owned China National Tobacco Corporation, the largest cigarette maker in the world. China buys most of Zimbabwe’s tobacco to feed its huge market. While other companies and local merchants are also involved in the contract system in Zimbabwe, it is dominated by Chinese firms and their agents.
SOURCE: AP NEWS
More Stories
Africa’s Peace Efforts with Russia and Ukraine Begin
A Proposed Migration deal with Tunisia could Help the North African Nation Avert Economic Collapse
Calls for Sudanese Rape Victins to Get Help
Farmers Find Ways of Saving Food
There are Various Reasons Why It’s Difficult for Nigeria to Produce all the Rice it Needs
Africa Needs to Harness Technological Advances to Enable Digital and Financial Inclusion
Consular Services for the Dutch in Cape Town Eased
The Third Edition of Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards
Getting an Animation Series to Audiences in Zambia takes Talent, Patience and Persistence
Is South Africa in Danger of Losing AGOA Benefits?
Africa’s Growing Population Desperately Needs Clean, Modern Energy in the Home
Nigeria’s Educational Landscape is on the Cusp of Transformation