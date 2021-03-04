Bumper Africa Travel Week Content Programme

Share with your network!

Africa Travel Week’s 2021 Content Programme is shaping up to be the best yet, with over 40 compelling panel discussions and presentations by industry experts dealing with some of the most immediate opportunities and challenges affecting Africa’s tourism sector in times of COVID-19 and beyond.

Held virtually over three days, from 7 to 9 April, ATW’s Content Programme will feature two tracks tackling important topics like the Gen C traveller, the changing landscape of the outbound market, rethinking tourism planning to deal with uncertainty and leveraging domestic tourism, among many other captivating industry-relevant topics.

“The three-day Content Programme is the prelude to a series of ATW Connect webinars and events which will be hosted throughout the year, culminating in the hosting of a Live in the City event in Cape Town planned for September,” says Martin Hiller, Content and Creative Director: Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries for Reed Exhibitions Africa.

“Beyond the virtual show, Africa Travel Week provides a platform for tourism stakeholders in Africa to connect, engage and learn from each other throughout the year with the spirit of #MakingTravelHappenAgain. We are thrilled to have some of our most popular speakers back with us for the 2021 programme, and some new faces, along with topics that our industry colleagues have highlighted are on their mind as we find ways to reignite tourism to the continent,” adds Hiller.

Some of the many highlights of the 2021 ATW Virtual Content Programme include a series of Responsible Tourism panels hosted by Professor Harold Goodwin, a panel discussing trends in destination marketing and influencer roles in shaping the new tourism landscape led by iambassador CEO and founder Keith Jenkins, and a ministerial roundtable and content sessions hosted by the African Tourism Investment Summit in partnership with the International Tourism & Investment Conference.

Jon Howell, CEO and Founder of AviaDev joins the programme with an exciting panel discussing air transport’s role in Africa’s tourism recovery.

“AviaDev Africa is dedicated to promoting and supporting the development of air connectivity to, from and within the African continent. Success is impossible without the engagement and support of the tourism industry, which is why we are so excited to be part of Africa Travel Week. Our panel has been carefully selected to explore how we can ensure the two industries support one another as we rebuild and restart tourism in Africa,” says Howell.

“With a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, ATW, has partnered with the International Gay & Lesbian Tourism Association (IGLTA) as well as the Africa Tourism Association (ATA) to have important discussions that are often overlooked such as unpacking the African Diaspora travel market and travellers within the LQBTQ+ community,” says Hiller.

“We look forward to our partnership to ensure these are not short-term, reactive measures. Rather, we are laying the foundation to drive long-term systematic change. The real goal is not the continuation of diversity and inclusive conversations, but that all conversations are naturally diverse and inclusive,” says ATA CEO Naledi Khabo.

“Providing this pivotal platform for success, ATW will have as its focus inspiring, educating and helping to rebuild the travel and tourism industry over the course of the three days and beyond. The hosted panel discussions and presentations, along with the virtual events themselves, are an important part of shining a spotlight on the opportunities for travel to Africa and we can’t wait to share these insights with our industry colleagues,” concludes Hiller.

The full programme will be available shortly. Register to attend: https://atwconnect.com/register2021/

For more information on WTM Africa Virtual, visit: www.wtm.com/africa

Share with your network!