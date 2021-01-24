iAfrica

Bulls See Off Lions In Semifinal

Photo by M. Cooper on Unsplash

The Bulls will host this season’s Currie Cup Final after they beat an ill-disciplined Lions team 26-21 in their semifinal in Pretoria on Saturday.

Both teams scored three tries in the match, but it was the visitors’ ill-discipline that proved to be the difference in the game.

The Lions conceded a huge number of penalties in the match and they also had two players yellow carded midway through the second half.

Former SA Schools wing Stravino Jacobs was a key figure in the match, contributing a brace of tries.

