Bulls See Off Lions In Semifinal

The Bulls will host this season’s Currie Cup Final after they beat an ill-disciplined Lions team 26-21 in their semifinal in Pretoria on Saturday.
Both teams scored three tries in the match, but it was the visitors’ ill-discipline that proved to be the difference in the game.
The Lions conceded a huge number of penalties in the match and they also had two players yellow carded midway through the second half.
Former SA Schools wing Stravino Jacobs was a key figure in the match, contributing a brace of tries.
More Stories
Bruce Optimistic Despite Prolonged Winless Streak
Sharks Upset Western Province
Three Cases Linked To Australia Open Carry Highly Virulent COVID-19 Variant
Holders Arsenal Knocked Out Of FA Cup At Southampton
Anderson Hits Sri Lanka For Six
Pep Guardiola Calls For Fewer Teams In Premier League – EFL
Murray ‘Gutted’ To Miss Australian Open
Kevin de Bruyne Out For Up To Six Weeks – Guardiola
Arteta Hopes Arsenal Have Learned From Ozil, Sokratis Exits
We Must Change The Way We Play To Build Confidence – Klopp
India Count Pace Riches From Australia Tour
Ndombele Stunner Helps Tottenham Win At Sheff United