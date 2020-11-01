iAfrica

Bulls Humiliate Stormers

The Bulls stormed to a 39-6 win over the Stormers in a Super Rugby Unlocked match that was abandoned after 64 minutes due to lightning on Saturday.

The Bulls outplayed their opponents in all areas of the game in Pretoria before the players left the field in the last quarter.

Jake White’s side scored five tries with the Stormers failing to break through the home side’s defence.

