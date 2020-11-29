Bulls Edge Province

Bulls continue their winning streak with a 22-20 win over Western Province at Newlands on Saturday – despite being down to fourteen men.
Both teams scored three tries, but it was the visitors from Pretoria who claimed a dramatic two-point win with a late try from replacement back Marco Jansen van Vuren and a perfectly nailed Chris Smith conversion.
The result sees the Bulls go three points clear at th top of the Currie Cup table.
While for Western Province, the defeat is a major concern especially given their possession and territory throughout the first half.
More Stories
Tyson Fights To Draw With Jones Jr
Hamilton Not Thinking About Pole Century
Players Are Losing The Joy Of Playing – Guardiola
Leeds’ Bielsa Hails New Signing Raphinha
Liverpool Held By Brighton
Raphinha’s Late Strike Gives Leeds victory at Everton
England Do Enough To Subdue Wales And Secure Top Spot
Mahrez Hat-Trick As Man City Thrash Burnley
Hamilton Puts In Record Lap To Take Bahrain Pole
Arsenal A Few Transfer Windows Away From Challenge – Arteta
Brilliant Bairstow Guides England To Victory
Maradona’s “Hand Of God” Shirt Available For $2 Million