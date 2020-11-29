iAfrica

Bulls Edge Province

Photo by M. Cooper on Unsplash

Bulls continue their winning streak with a 22-20 win over Western Province at Newlands on Saturday – despite being down to fourteen men.

Both teams scored three tries, but it was the visitors from Pretoria who claimed a dramatic two-point win with a late try from replacement back Marco Jansen van Vuren and a perfectly nailed Chris Smith conversion.

The result sees the Bulls go three points clear at th top of the Currie Cup table.

While for Western Province, the defeat is a major concern especially given their possession and territory throughout the first half.

