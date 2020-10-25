Bulls Destroy Sharks

The Bulls climbed to the top of the Super Rugby Unlocked standings after they beat the Sharks 41-14 in Pretoria on Saturday.
Jake White’s side outscored their opponents by six tries to one in the match with heavy rain pouring down on the players in the final 15 minutes.
The Bulls are now one point ahead of the Cheetahs at the top of the standings. The Cheetahs’ Round Three match with the Lions was called off due to COVID-19 protocols.
More Stories
Sri Lanka To Tour SA For Two-Tests – Report
Lampard Annoyed Chelsea Were Denied Penalty
Calvert-Lewin Reaping Rewards Of Playing Regularly – Rooney
United Frustrated By Chelsea In Goalless Draw
Liverpool Scrape Win As Rivals Drop Points
Hodgson Hails Palace Squad Depth
Foden Salvages A Point For Man City At West Ham
Hamilton On Course For Record Win
Kohli ‘Most Complete Player’ Around – Root
Liverpool Can Deal With Van Dijk Absence – Henderson
Zaha Leads Palace In Win Over Struggling Fulham
Bamford Grabs Hat-Trick As Leeds End Villa’s Start