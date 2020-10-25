iAfrica

Bulls Destroy Sharks

The Bulls climbed to the top of the Super Rugby Unlocked standings after they beat the Sharks 41-14 in Pretoria on Saturday.

Jake White’s side outscored their opponents by six tries to one in the match with heavy rain pouring down on the players in the final 15 minutes.

The Bulls are now one point ahead of the Cheetahs at the top of the standings. The Cheetahs’ Round Three match with the Lions was called off due to COVID-19 protocols.

