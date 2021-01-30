Bulls Beat Sharks To Lift Currie Cup

The Bulls were crowned Currie Cup champions after they beat the Sharks 26-19 in extra-time in their Final in Pretoria on Saturday.
Arno Botha scored two tries for the men from Pretoria, his second the match-winner with less than a minute left in extra time after the scores were 19-19 at the end of 80 minutes.
Earlier, play was suspended halfway through the first half for more than 30 minutes due to lightning.
