Bulls Beat Sharks To Lift Currie Cup

Photo Credit: Thomas Serer on Unsplash

12 mins ago 1 min read

The Bulls were crowned Currie Cup champions after they beat the Sharks 26-19 in extra-time in their Final in Pretoria on Saturday.

Arno Botha scored two tries for the men from Pretoria, his second the match-winner with less than a minute left in extra time after the scores were 19-19 at the end of 80 minutes.

Earlier, play was suspended halfway through the first half for more than 30 minutes due to lightning.

