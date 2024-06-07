Building Morocco’s First EV Battery Gigafactory

Morocco is renowned as a tourist destination, with its vibrant souks, iconic Moorish architecture, and surreal Saharan desert dunes. But the country is now also making a name for itself in the automotive industry, having spent roughly the last two decades transforming into Africa’s auto-manufacturing hub. According to data company CEIC, Morocco produced 535,825 motor vehicles in 2023, up from 464,864 in 2022, and it has the capacity to see that number jump to 700,000, the Associated Press. The Moroccan government and Gotion High Tech signed an investment deal for the gigafactory, which will have an initial battery capacity of 20 gigawatts per hour.

BUSINESS INSIDER