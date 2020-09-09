iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Building Green Spaces Forms Part of Dakar’s Property Development

12 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The ecological gesture of planting a tree will soon no longer be optional in Senegal. The President of the Republic has recently announced a bill to this effect. For the government, it is a question of accelerating reforestation in order to preserve the environment. The Senegalese government wants to expand reforestation throughout the country. The construction of housing and public buildings will soon be subject to the obligation to afforest. This year’s National Tree Day in Senegal had as its mascot the baobab tree, whose scientific name is adansonia digitata. To illustrate the choice of this tree, President Macky Sall symbolically planted a young baobab seedling at the esplanade of the Abdou Diouf de Diamniadio International Conference Centre. In this West African country, the baobab tree is considered a historical and emblematic symbol. It is associated with symbols evoking life and death: while their leaves are used to make medicinal herbal teas and their fruit for decoctions for newborns, the baobab bark has long served as a shroud for griots. And yet the baobabs of Senegal are now faced with uncontrolled urbanisation and industrial activity that threaten their survival.

SOURCE: AFRIK 21

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

29 seconds ago
1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

3 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

6 mins ago
1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

8 mins ago
1 min read

South African Female Athlete Loses Battle to Compete

11 mins ago
1 min read

Traffic Diversion at Annual Wildebeest Migration

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Latest Challenge to the Administration of Ethiopia’s Abiy

17 mins ago
1 min read

After Years of Going it Alone, Hargeisa and Taipei Join Forces

19 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Performance in Human Capital is Dismal

22 mins ago
1 min read

How Some African Couples are Tying the Knot during the Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

Only a Quarter of Africa’s Trade Finance Needs are Being Met

1 day ago
1 min read

Will this be the Midas Touch for Ghana?

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

29 seconds ago
1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

3 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

6 mins ago
1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

8 mins ago