Building Community Through African Food Storytelling with Dennis Molewa and AirBNB

Travel is typically a great way to experience different cultures, but true learning requires going deeper than visiting the local tourist attractions. Thanks to a new program in Cape Town offered by AirBNB Experiences, travelers are getting the opportunity to discover local culture through its food and the stories of its makers. Hosts share their insider knowledge with guests and give them behind-the-scenes access to people, places, and activities that guests couldn’t typically find on their own, and provide opportunities for guests to meaningfully engage in the activities of the experience, not just passively observe them. One such experience is the off-the-beaten-track tour of downtown Cape Town through an African food and storytelling experience. The group tour takes visitors’ tastebuds on a food safari featuring authentic African dishes and homemade drinks.
