iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Building Community Through African Food Storytelling with Dennis Molewa and AirBNB

57 mins ago 1 min read

Travel is typically a great way to experience different cultures, but true learning requires going deeper than visiting the local tourist attractions. Thanks to a new program in Cape Town offered by AirBNB Experiences, travelers are getting the opportunity to discover local culture through its food and the stories of its makers. Hosts share their insider knowledge with guests and give them behind-the-scenes access to people, places, and activities that guests couldn’t typically find on their own, and provide opportunities for guests to meaningfully engage in the activities of the experience, not just passively observe them. One such experience is the off-the-beaten-track tour of downtown Cape Town through an African food and storytelling experience. The group tour takes visitors’ tastebuds on a food safari featuring authentic African dishes and homemade drinks.

BIZCOMMUNITY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

These New African Safari Lodges are Ditching Khaki and Cliché for Stylish Interiors

50 mins ago
1 min read

How an Underwater Film Inspired a Marine Protected Area Off Kenya’s Coast

52 mins ago
1 min read

Blossoming Creativity

53 mins ago
1 min read

African Filmmakers to Watch in 2023

55 mins ago
1 min read

The Most Powerful African Passports

1 hour ago
1 min read

Travelling Home from Morocco by Train, Boat and Bus

1 hour ago
1 min read

South Africa has Something for Every Kind of Traveler

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Perfect Start to a Namibian Trip

1 hour ago
1 min read

Afrochella Will Come Back Under a New Name 

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Wireless Carriers are Increasingly Caught Up in Tax Disputes on the Continent

2 days ago
1 min read

There is Now a Significant Risk that Ethiopia Will Default on its Sovereign Debt

2 days ago
1 min read

Zambian President has Shown Interest in Importing Angolan Refined Oil

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Classy Arsenal Outgun Spurs To Extend Lead At The Top

31 seconds ago
2 min read

Chelsea Sign Ukrainian Winger Mudryk From Shakhtar Donetsk

4 mins ago
2 min read

Chelsea Earn Scrappy Win Over Palace To Ease Pressure

18 mins ago
2 min read

Isak Earns Newcastle Last-Gasp Win Over Fulham

25 mins ago

Share