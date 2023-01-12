Building a Facility for the Launching of Satellites and Rockets in the Eastern Region of Africa

Djibouti just inked a partnership with Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group for the construction of a spaceport in the country. The project which is estimated to cost around $1 billion will also involve the construction of a port and highway in the northern Obock Region. The signing of the deal was presided over by the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, and the project is set to be completed in the next five years. This is not the only major deal Djibouti has inked this year. On January 9th, the country became the latest member to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), at the UN headquarters in New York. Djibouti’s ambassador to the United Nations, Mohamed Siad Doualeh, signed the landmark treaty, bringing the total number of signatories to 92.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Share with your network!