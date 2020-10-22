Buhari’s Message on #EndSARS Demos Described as Cold

Share with your network!

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has been criticised for his muted response after security forces opened fire on people protesting against police brutality in Lagos on Tuesday, drawing international condemnation. Security forces shot live ammunition to disperse crowds who had gathered in defiance of a government curfew. Amnesty International said at least 12 people died in the shooting in the Lekki and Alausa areas of the city. Nigerian authorities denied there were fatalities, and the army said reports that its soldiers were at the scene and shot protesters were false. A spokesperson for Buhari said on Tuesday evening: “The presidency appeals for understanding and calm.”

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

