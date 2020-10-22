Buhari’s Message on #EndSARS Demos Described as Cold

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has been criticised for his muted response after security forces opened fire on people protesting against police brutality in Lagos on Tuesday, drawing international condemnation. Security forces shot live ammunition to disperse crowds who had gathered in defiance of a government curfew. Amnesty International said at least 12 people died in the shooting in the Lekki and Alausa areas of the city. Nigerian authorities denied there were fatalities, and the army said reports that its soldiers were at the scene and shot protesters were false. A spokesperson for Buhari said on Tuesday evening: “The presidency appeals for understanding and calm.”
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity
Betting on Gamification, a Nascent Sector in Nigeria
Mixed Reception of Juba’s New Currency
Kenya’s Education Crisis
Could the Halt of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Affect Trials in Africa?
Guinea’s Worst Case Scenario Happens after Elections
Shortfalls of Kenya’s Quest to Provide Quality Healthcare to All
A Brutal Scramble to Fly African Migrants Out of the Country in the Run-up to the U.S. Elections
Unified Condemnation from Continental and World Bodies on the Situation in Nigeria
Zero International Travellers Hits South Africa Hard
Kenyan e-health Startup Bags Gates Funding
Local Java Outdoes Competitors in the DRC