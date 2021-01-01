iAfrica

Budget Constraints A Problem – Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Police Minister Bheki Cele, says criticism levelled against him and his ministry is unfair.

Cele has been under fire in recent weeks over the police’s apparent inaction regarding the July unrest.

He says the police are simply outnumbered and severely understaffed.

Cele has confirmed that police were directed to retreat from Nkandla after former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest.

He insists they were preventing bloodshed as some Zuma supporters were armed.

